Canadian team isolates COVID virus, possible vaccine coming

A group of scientists from the Toronto-area say they've isolated the COVID-19 virus, which means they'll be able to better research and fight the illness.

The scientists, from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, University of Toronto and McMaster University, say isolating the virus allows them to conduct long-term research and will help with developing treatments, vaccines and tests for the virus.

A statement from Sunnybrook says they'll collaborate with more scientists as they research the virus.

Meanwhile, a Canadian biotech firm says it has produced a viable vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

Quebec-based Medicago says it has created a virus-like particle of the coronavirus, the first step in developing a vaccine.

The product will now undergo preclinical testing for safety and efficacy and the firm hopes to begin human trials by the summer.

The company is also using its technology to develop antibodies to the coronavirus in collaboration with Laval University's Infections Disease Research Centre.

Many global firms are in the race to find a vaccine, but experts caution the process could take more than a year.