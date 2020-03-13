155392
Canada  

Canadian team isolates COVID virus, possible vaccine coming

Scientists isolate virus

- | Story: 279359

A group of scientists from the Toronto-area say they've isolated the COVID-19 virus, which means they'll be able to better research and fight the illness.

The scientists, from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, University of Toronto and McMaster University, say isolating the virus allows them to conduct long-term research and will help with developing treatments, vaccines and tests for the virus.

A statement from Sunnybrook says they'll collaborate with more scientists as they research the virus.

Meanwhile, a Canadian biotech firm says it has produced a viable vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

Quebec-based Medicago says it has created a virus-like particle of the coronavirus, the first step in developing a vaccine.

The product will now undergo preclinical testing for safety and efficacy and the firm hopes to begin human trials by the summer.

The company is also using its technology to develop antibodies to the coronavirus in collaboration with Laval University's Infections Disease Research Centre.

Many global firms are in the race to find a vaccine, but experts caution the process could take more than a year.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
155297
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
155297
Soft 103.9
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152408


Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell is a qualified pilot after Tom Cruise paid for his flight school

Showbiz
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is now a qualified pilot, after completing his flight school training, paid for by co-star Tom...
Watch these puppies “help out” with the housework
Must Watch
Bit of help with the house work. Send real help!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend inundated with calls from pals after red carpet appearance
Showbiz
Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant remembered that...



152096
154362