Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the novel corona virus.

Following medical advice, the prime minister's wife is remaining in isolation for the time being.

The PMO says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms.

Trudeau announced earlier Thursday that he would be in isolation and working from home after his wife showed mild flu-like symptoms.

He also called off a planned appearance at the Public Health Agency of Canada and a scheduled meeting with his provincial, territorial and Indigenous counterparts in Ottawa.

Gregoire Trudeau thanked people who have reached out to her.

"Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon," she said in a statement.

"Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns."

She urged people to share the facts and take their health seriously.

As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.