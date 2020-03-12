Manitoba confirms three presumptive cases of COVID-19

Photo: The Canadian Press Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen speaks to the media in Winnipeg on January 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

Manitoba announced its first presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and officials are warning people to stop shaking hands, rethink travel plans and reconsider attending large public events.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said a woman who recently travelled to the Philippines tested positive for the novel coronavirus through the provincial lab. The test will now be sent to the national microbiology lab in Winnipeg.

The woman, who is in her 40s, self-isolated after returning to Winnipeg and went to a health-care facility wearing a mask a few days later. She continues to be isolated at home, Friesen said, adding that public health officials are connecting with people she may have contacted since her return.

Later Thursday, the province announced two additional cases, both involving men in their 30s from the Winnipeg region. It also appears they were exposed to the virus through travel.

Friesen encouraged people to take precautionary measures, especially those who are over 65, have underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems. People should frequently wash their hands, avoid handshakes and stay at home if they are sick and experiencing symptoms.

"While COVID-19 is on the move and rapidly progressing … Manitobans should know that the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and they will recover," Friesen said.

Two Manitoba cabinet ministers were also absent from the legislature Thursday, after attending a Toronto mining conference where an Ontario attendee later tested positive.