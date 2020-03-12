154834
Canada  

Child tests positive in Calgary, first cases in Man., Sask.

Virus case in daycare

A daycare in a downtown Calgary office tower has closed after a child tested positive for COVID-19.

Suncor Energy spokeswoman Erin Rees says the Pump-Kin Patch Child Care Centre is closed until March 23.

She says families of children there have been told to self-quarantine until March 20.

Suncor doesn't operate the daycare, but the centre is located in Suncor's office building, and Rees says many employees have children that attend.

She says the company is responding to the pandemic by cleaning more often, restricting business travel to high-risk areas and preparing for remote working.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Alberta had 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which are all travel-related.

Meanwhile, Manitoba has announced its first confirmed case of the virus.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says a woman who recently travelled to the Philippines tested positive and is isolated at home.

Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said it's time for people to begin social-distancing strategies — such as not shaking hands and avoiding crowded events — to limit chances of being exposed.

Saskatchewan has also reported its first case.

The province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said in a news release that the person recently travelled to Egypt.

Shahab said the person was experiencing symptoms and underwent testing in Saskatoon earlier this week and a positive result came back Thursday.

The person, who is in their 60s, has been self-isolating at home.

