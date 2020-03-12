Ban on travel from Europe poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is slamming America's door on most foreign nationals who were recently in Europe — a drastic step in response to an accelerating global pandemic that, should it proceed, could pose a serious threat to commerce and travel between Canada and its largest trading partner.

Trump, in a rare televised Oval Office address, sounded nervous and ill at ease Wednesday as he sought to assure Americans that his White House was taking decisive steps to slow the march of the novel coronavirus.

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Trump declared into the camera, his fingers latticed before him on the Resolute Desk.

"There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings, and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom."

The president later tweeted, "The restriction stops people, not goods."

It wasn't immediately clear how much advance notice the Prime Minister's Office received of the president's plans, or precisely what steps Canada would be taking to deal with the potential fallout.

"We won't comment on other countries' approaches," said PMO spokesman Cameron Ahmad. "We will continue to base our decisions in Canada on science and the best advice from our Public Health Agency."

A news release from the White House clarified the president's proclamation, which was made under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.

It only applies to the movement of human beings, not goods or cargo, and to foreign nationals who in the last two weeks visited one of 26 countries in Europe that allow free and open travel between their borders, a bloc known as the Schengen Area. American citizens and permanent residents are exempt, and will be directed to "a limited number" of airports where they can be screened, the release said.

The ban is scheduled to take effect at midnight Friday night.