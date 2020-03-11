Trudeau says government eyeing ways to curb COVID-19 spread

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus situation, in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The federal government rolled out a $1-billion package Wednesday to help the country's health-care system and economy cope with the novel coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases in Canada grew, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that the situation could get worse, and the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Multiple health authorities reported a flurry of new positive tests for COVID-19, including one person at Canadian Forces Base Trenton repatriated from a cruise ship docked in California, and a man in Sudbury, Ont., who had attended a large mining conference in Toronto.

That conference included appearances by Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan and Mary Ng, the minister of small business and international trade.

O'Regan and Ng are in self-isolation awaiting test results after showing symptoms of a respiratory illness, although O'Regan believes he has a simple head cold and Ng thinks she is suffering from asthma and a cold.

With more than 118,000 people sickened around the world, including more than 100 in Canada, the WHO called on countries to mitigate the social and economic impacts while minimizing the disruption to everyday life.

Trudeau said Canada's government is considering more measures to contain COVID-19, such as what to do with incoming cruise ships, on which the disease has been known to spread, while warning cases could climb.

He demurred on when the government would opt for stricter measures like community-wide lockdowns, such as those in China and Italy.

"It's not about time. It's about the situation and the facts on the ground. We will closely monitor what is needed to be done to keep Canadians safe," Trudeau said, flanked by key ministers and Canada's chief public health officer.

"While we are prepared for a wide range of scenarios, we will focus right now on what needs to be done now and endeavour to make sure that is enough, that we don't have to take future steps."