153252
Canada  

Black boxes from downed airliner to be transferred to Ukraine

Black boxes going to Kyiv

- | Story: 279199

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is welcoming a promise from Iran to hand over the flight recorders from the Ukrainian jetliner shot down by the Iranian military early this year.

Champagne says the Iranian representative at an International Civil Aviation Organization meeting in Montreal this morning pledged that the "black boxes" will be transferred to Ukraine or onto France as necessary.

Champagne says while he's pleased by the development, Iran will be judged by its actions and the Canadian government will follow up to make sure the handover actually happens.

Iran's military fired two missiles at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in early January, killing all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadians.

Governments from five countries who lost citizens in the crash have been working together since to pressure Iran for a transparent investigation.

The recorders could provide crucial information about the flight's final minutes, and Champagne says Canada wants to have its own experts involved in the analysis.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
155059
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
143436
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
152934
Soft 103.9
152483
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153479


Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad

Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid “plays” a video game with his dad.
Little kid and his dog sing the ultimate birthday song duet
Must Watch
These two are sure to brighten your birthday with their adorable...
Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot
Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries



153633
150923