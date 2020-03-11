154741
Canada  

Military searching for sixth vice-chief in four years

Army churns through bosses

- | Story: 279161

The Canadian military is searching for its sixth second-in-command in under four years after Lt.-Gen. Jean-Marc Lanthier's surprise decision to retire this summer.

The churn in the vice-chief of the defence staff's office has been of concern to many observers given the importance of the position, which is responsible for much of the day-to-day financial oversight and management of the Canadian Armed Forces.

In a statement released by the Department of National Defence, Lanthier said he chose to retire less than a year into the job to spend more time with his family after more than 30 years in uniform.

"This is not an easy decision, nor is it one that I take lightly," he said. "I am truly grateful for the support my wife Pam has provided throughout the years and am in constant awe of her incredible strength."

Lanthier was installed as vice-chief last July, bringing what many hoped would be some much-needed stability to the position after years of turnover that began with Vice-Admiral Mark Norman's suspension in January 2017.

Norman himself had served five months as vice-chief before he was suspended and eventually removed altogether due to an RCMP investigation that led to him being charged with breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets — a charge that was eventually dropped.

Two other military officers — Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd and Lt.-Gen. Alain Parent — served as acting vice-chiefs of the defence staff while Norman was being investigated before Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk was appointed as his full-time replacement in July 2018.

But Wynnyk announced his own retirement last summer after chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance tried to reappoint Norman into the position, only to see Norman accept a financial settlement from the government and retire.

The Opposition Conservatives have previously blamed the Liberal government for the upheaval that has plagued the top brass since the investigation against Norman began, while others have questioned Vance's leadership.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
154737
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
155059
Soft 103.9
155216
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154973


Biker and his little sidekick

Must Watch
How cute!
Shania Twain: ‘Ageing is a battle you can’t win’
Music
Shania Twain has given up trying to fight ageing as it was...
This pup decides to eat her treat right on top of the cat
Must Watch
We can’t blame the dog, since the cat does look comfy to...
Daily Dose
Galleries
The Dose is waiting for you to put your feet up and waste some...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



154475
150923