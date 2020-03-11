Better protections needed for health-care workers

Photo: The Canadian Press Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions

Canada's first death from the novel coronavirus has highlighted the urgent and often ignored need for better staffing at long-term care facilities where elderly residents are especially vulnerable to the disease, says the head of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions.

Linda Silas said the need has become "top of mind" following the death on Sunday of a man in his 80s at a care home in North Vancouver, where another patient is infected with COVID-19. One of four care aides who contracted the illness there is in hospital and two relatives of another have also been sickened.

Discussions about preparedness were focused on emergency rooms, critical care and public health units, she said.

"A week ago we were talking about 'Is the acute-care sector ready?' " Silas said.

"Everyone's now talking about, 'What about long-term care?'"

More infections of health-care workers leading to 14 days of quarantine would mean greater staff shortages that could leave frail patients, who often have chronic illnesses, at higher risk, Silas said, adding staffing levels are already affected by outbreaks of seasonal influenza.

"When it hits a long-term care facility it's always more of a crisis than if it hits even your community or hospital. We've always known it's a fragile population with any kind of illness and this (COVID-19) is one of those where we have to pay particular attention," she said.

Silas said the federation has recommended 4 1/2 hours of care by registered and licensed practical nurses per day, per resident in long-term care facilities across the country.

The actual level of nursing is about three hours, with some provinces, including Ontario and New Brunswick, among the worst as few nurses choose to work in long-term care jobs, she said.

As well, there are shortages of care aides, also called personal support workers, which adds more stress to a challenging work environment, said Silas.

"The working conditions are very difficult. You're working short all the time, you're never guaranteed registered nurses and often your only option is to send your patient to the hospital when often it's not what they need and what's best for them," she said.

"And your personal care workers are not often permanent employees. They work casual or part time and they work in different facilities so there's always a turnover."

Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, said less than 50 per cent of staff in long-term care homes work in just one facility and support workers are also employed in multiple facilities.

"Some of them work in three places," she said, adding a government directive during the SARS crisis in 2003 required nurses to work in only one facility to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, said after announcing the death this week that an infected care aide from the same facility is believed to have worked at two other facilities.

"It's a challenge with our system, with care homes," she said. "We know that whether it's care workers or nurses, even physicians, we work in many different health authorities, many different facilities sometimes. That is part of the ongoing investigation at the Lynn Valley care home, to find out exactly where everybody worked and make sure that the other facilities are investigated."