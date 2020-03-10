Coronavirus cases double in Alberta to 14, all travel-related

Photo: The Canadian Press A man demonstrates how to put on a face mask and other protective clothing during a tour of a COVID-19 evaluation clinic in Montreal, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Alberta has doubled to 14.

The province's chief medical officer says the new cases involve four people from the Calgary region and three people from the Edmonton area.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the new patients are recovering in isolation at home.

Hinshaw says one of the previously diagnosed patients is receiving treatment in hospital.

She says all of the cases are travel-related.