154834
154568
Canada  

Canadian, U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft off Alaska

Russian aircraft buzz border

- | Story: 279079

Military authorities say U.S. and Canadian fighter jets scrambled Monday to intercept two Russian reconnaissance planes travelling near the North American coast.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command says the two Russian Tu-142 Bear aircraft remained in international airspace north of Alaska for about four hours before departing.

NORAD says the Russians approached within 50 nautical miles, or 92 kilometres, of the Alaskan coast and entered a warning zone, but did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace.

NORAD says Canadian CF-18s and American F-22 fighter jets "escorted" them for the duration with support from an air-to-air refueller.

The appearance of Russian aircraft off North America's coast comes less than a week after Canadian military officials, including chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance, called Russia the greatest threat to North America.

The federal government is preparing to launch a major review of North America's defences, with an eye to upgrading them in the coming years.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
152415
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
154737
Soft 103.9
152116
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153933


Tuesday Meme Dump- March 10, 2020

Galleries
Fresh hot memes.
Tuesday Meme Dump- March 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Radcliffe: ‘I’m a terrible rich person’
Showbiz
Daniel Radcliffe is a "terrible" rich person because he...
Big hug
Must Watch
Dog knocks over kid when he’s trying to hug him.
Spelling errors
Galleries
These people need some help with their spelling…



150494
139157