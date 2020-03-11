Alberta RCMP: no investigation at this time

Photo: The Canadian Press Climate activist Greta Thunberg

UPDATE 10:13 a.m.

Alberta RCMP have reached out to Castanet to let us know the individual at the centre of the Greta Thunberg decal incident is an auxiliary RCMP and has a financial association with X-Site Energy Services, however they indicate that there is nothing to suggest this individual created or was involved in the creation of the decal.

Fraser Logan, Alberta Media Relations Manager says, "there is no current investigation right now concerning the decal. We responded to the original complainant and indicated that this is not child pornography, because that was the original complaint. There is nothing to suggest that this individual is in any way responsible. We are not saying this individual is responsible for the production or distribution of this decal."

ORIGINAL Tuesday 1:30 p.m.

Alberta RCMP have confirmed the person responsible for a decal that appeared to show teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in a sexual act was a volunteer member of their force.

Alberta RCMP tweeted: "We can confirm this individual is a volunteer with the auxiliary program."

We can confirm this individual is a volunteer with the Auxiliary program. You can find more information about the program, here: https://t.co/a2XgBHxFPf — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) March 6, 2020

The decal bears the logo of X-Site Energy Services below a cartoon figure seeming to depict the 17 year old as hands pull on her pigtails.

Despite the sticker drawing outrage across the nation, the decal was deemed to not be child pornography.

The RCMP released a statement last week on the matter:

"The General Investigative Section (GIS) with the Red Deer RCMP concluded there were insufficient grounds to pursue charges. Due to the level of public concern, GIS took the additional step of seeking advice from the subject matter experts within the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) under the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team. Following a review, ICE also concluded there were insufficient grounds to pursue charges."

They say there are clear criteria that must be met for an image to be classified as child pornography, and the image on the decal does not meet the threshold for criminal charges.

"The Alberta RCMP take the exploitation of children very seriously, and we believe the image in circulation is extremely disrespectful."

"However, in this case and at this time, there are insufficient grounds with which to pursue charges."