Alberta RCMP: distasteful decal distributed by auxiliary volunteer

Greta decal linked to RCMP

Alberta RCMP have confirmed the person responsible for a decal that appeared to show teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in a sexual act was a volunteer member of their force. 

Alberta RCMP tweeted: "We can confirm this individual is a volunteer with the auxiliary program."

The decal bears the logo of X-Site Energy Services below a cartoon figure seeming to depict the 17 year old as hands pull on her pigtails.

Despite the sticker drawing outrage across the nation, the decal was deemed to not be child pornography.

The RCMP released a statement last week on the matter:

"The General Investigative Section (GIS) with the Red Deer RCMP concluded there were insufficient grounds to pursue charges. Due to the level of public concern, GIS took the additional step of seeking advice from the subject matter experts within the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) under the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team. Following a review, ICE also concluded there were insufficient grounds to pursue charges."

They say there are clear criteria that must be met for an image to be classified as child pornography, and the image on the decal does not meet the threshold for criminal charges.

"The Alberta RCMP take the exploitation of children very seriously, and we believe the image in circulation is extremely disrespectful."

"However, in this case and at this time, there are insufficient grounds with which to pursue charges."

