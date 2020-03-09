155392
154896
Canada  

NDP calls for moratorium on Clearview AI software

Clearview AI moratorium?

- | Story: 278993

NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus wants the Liberal government to issue a moratorium on the use of controversial facial-recognition software by the RCMP.

The U.S. firm Clearview AI claims to allow law enforcement officials to compare images from crime scenes to a database of publicly available images.

But media reports have raised concerns about whether the company is collecting and using personal information without consent.

The House of Commons access to information, privacy and ethics committee is scrutinizing the tool and so is the federal privacy commissioner.

Angus called on the Liberals to ban the technology in Canada until more is known and there can be some kind of judicial oversight on its use.

He calls the technology "dystopian," and says it's rife with potential for abuse.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
153167
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
155059
Soft 103.9
155216
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150562


Billie Jean but every instrument is a spring door stopper

Must Watch
Amazing!
Marnie the Dog dead at 18
Showbiz
Internet-famous Shih Tzu Marnie the Dog has died, aged 18. The...
Taylor Swift is Google’s most-searched for woman in music in 2020
Music
Taylor Swift has been revealed as Google's most-searched for...
Monday Eats!- March 9, 2020
Galleries
Scrumptious food!
Monday Eats!- March 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries



152470
154362