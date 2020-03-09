At least 62 people in Canada now have COVID-19

Photo: The Canadian Press

Alberta announced its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus Sunday, along with more presumptive cases, officially making it the fourth province to be dealing with COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's medical officer of health, said the confirmed case is a man in his 40s from the Edmonton area. Although he recently travelled to several U.S. states, Hinshaw said the source of the infection is more likely to have been a travel companion who had previously been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The companion is now a confirmed case in British Columbia.

That cruise ship is heading to a California port with 237 Canadians still on board. Two passengers and 19 crew members have tested positive for the virus, but their nationalities haven't been disclosed.

Ottawa announced Sunday it would charter a plane to bring the Canadian passengers to the military base at Trenton, after which they'd be assessed and quarantined for two weeks.

In Alberta, Hinshaw announced that one of two previously presumptive cases has now been confirmed, and that there are two more presumptive cases.

"This marks four cases in four days," Hinshaw said. "For many, this might be alarming. I want to underline that three of these four cases are linked to a single cruise ship."

Both of the new presumptive cases are travel-related, she said.

"Health officials are reaching out to all individuals who may have been in close contact with them."

Hinshaw said all four patients are now in self-isolation. None have been hospitalized and all are expected to make a full recovery.

At least 62 people in Canada have COVID-19, with 27 confirmed cases in B.C., 32 in Ontario, two in Quebec and one in Alberta.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health announced three new cases Sunday — a woman in her 40s who had returned from a trip to Colorado on March 2, a woman in her 60s who was in France until March 2 and went to hospital on Saturday, and a man in his 60s who was in Washington, D.C., until March 3.

And late Sunday night, Peel Public Health announced a fourth new case in the province — a man in his 50s who recently returned from Germany.

Quebec's health department said Sunday it has another presumptive case, in the Monteregie region southeast of Montreal in a person who returned from a cruise. That province is now dealing with two presumptive cases in addition to its two confirmed cases. Cases are treated as presumptive until the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg can run more tests to confirm the results.