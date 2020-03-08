The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

154692
The latest news on the novel coronavirus and the illness dubbed COVID-19:

9:04 a.m.

Quebec's health department has announced another presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed and presumptive cases in the province to four.

The new case was detected in the Monteregie region southeast of Montreal in a person who returned from a cruise.

Authorities say they're still working to track the patient's movements.

There are currently two confirmed cases in Quebec as well as two presumptive cases, which still need to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

8:27 a.m.

Alberta's top medical official announced two new presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The province is now dealing with three presumptive cases and one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health is set to provide more details about the new patients on Sunday afternoon.

