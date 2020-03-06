154741
21 on cruise ship off California test positive for virus

237 Cdns on virus cruise ship

Twenty-one people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence announced Friday, including 19 crew members.

Pence said the federal government is working with California officials on a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and the 3,500 passengers and crew members will be tested for the virus.

Friday's test results come amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of at least 10 cases during its previous voyage.

Currently, the ship is off California with 237 Canadians on board and forbidden from leaving, according to the cruise line.

A handful of the thousands of passengers on board are being tested for the virus.

Health officials in Canada are also searching for more than 260 Canadians who were on the last voyage of the ship, which departed and ended in San Francisco between Feb. 11 and 21. Three of Canada's 51 confirmed cases are in former passengers on the ship.

The ship is still scheduled to make stops in B.C. in April.

