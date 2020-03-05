154912
Toronto Police have located Shammah Jolayemi

Toronto teen located safely

Good news coming after a lengthy search for a teen abducted in Toronto Wednesday morning.

Toronto Police have safely located Shammah Jolayemi according to the Toronto Police Operation's Twitter account. 

"He is safe and being taken for a medical checkup. A news conference will be held tomorrow / Friday morning at Toronto Police Headquarters," stated the post. 

The 14-year-old boy was abducted on his way to school as retribution for a massive "cocaine heist" executed by his stepbrother, Toronto police alleged on Thursday.

Supt. Steve Watts said the Amber Alert issued concerning the disappearance of Jolayemi remained in effect for over 36 hours after he was heard crying for help as he was forced into a vehicle near his home.

 

