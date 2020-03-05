Rail blockade coming down in Kahnawake as protest ends

Photo: The Canadian Press People leave site of blockade in Mohawk community of Kahnawake, Que., on Thursday.

A blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake that has halted rail traffic south of Montreal for more than three weeks is being dismantled.

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake confirmed the move today, praising the dedication of the protesters.

The blockade was erected Feb. 8 in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs after the RCMP moved into Wet'suwet'en territory in northern British Columbia to enforce an injunction against a blockade erected by pipeline opponents.

On Wednesday, CP Rail crews had inspected and partially cleared the tracks that have been blocked to commuter rail and freight traffic.