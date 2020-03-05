155017
154209
Canada  

Rail blockade coming down in Kahnawake as protest ends

Kahnawake blockade ends

- | Story: 278714

A blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake that has halted rail traffic south of Montreal for more than three weeks is being dismantled.

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake confirmed the move today, praising the dedication of the protesters.

The blockade was erected Feb. 8 in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs after the RCMP moved into Wet'suwet'en territory in northern British Columbia to enforce an injunction against a blockade erected by pipeline opponents.

On Wednesday, CP Rail crews had inspected and partially cleared the tracks that have been blocked to commuter rail and freight traffic.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
153576
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
154525
Soft 103.9
154703
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154355


Best of Seven- March 5, 2020

Galleries
Vote for your favourite now!
Seagull decides to hitch hike
Must Watch
Seagull doesn’t want to fly anymore.
Stick struggles
Must Watch
Little puppy struggles to get his big giant stick though the...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



154824
154362