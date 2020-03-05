New cases of coronavirus in Quebec and Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Ontario health authorities say two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in the province.

The latest cases are a woman who returned to Kitchener, Ont., from Italy and a man who returned to Toronto from Iran.

The province's chief medical officer of health says the total number of cases in the province has now reached 22.

Dr. David Williams says everyone who has tested positive for the virus so far has been isolated.

The first four cases have all been resolved, with those patients twice testing negative for the virus at least 24 hours apart.

The latest cases involve a woman in her 50s who went to Grand River Hospital's emergency department in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday after returning from Italy. She was sent home and remains in self-isolation with mild symptoms.

In the second case, authorities say the man in his 60s went to the emergency department at Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Saturday. He was also sent home and remains in self-isolation.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

Quebec public health officials are reporting the province's second presumptive case of the new coronavirus.

The province’s Health Department announced this morning that the patient had returned from a trip, but it did not say from where.

Tests performed by the province's public health lab came back positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

If confirmed, it would be the second case in the province and the 35th in Canada, with the others all in Ontario and British Columbia.

Officials say they are seeking more information about the person, in particular their movements.

The person's location and condition were not immediately disclosed.