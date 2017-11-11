47581
48288

Canada  

3rd Chinese student missing

- | Story: 211365

Toronto police say a third Chinese student reported missing this week is the victim of a scam meant to extort large sums from their families.

Police say Yue "Kandy" Liu, 17, was last seen in north Toronto (near Yonge and Finch streets) on Friday morning.

Two other students, Juanwen Zhang, 20, and Ke "Jaden" Xu, 16, were last seen on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Investigators say they are concerned for the safety of the three international students.

They believe the disappearances are linked to a scam in which Chinese students are told to go into hiding and stay off social media or their relatives in China will be hurt.

The families in China are then contacted and told that the student has been kidnapped, and are then asked to pay a large ransom.

Toronto police would give no further details about the scam, citing the ongoing investigation. But they said such rackets are not unheard of and typically target the Chinese community.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
48021
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
46573
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
46370
46647
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44773


Sharks attack the submarine being used to film Blue Planet II

Must Watch
Behind the scenes of the filming of Blue Planet II, where a shark mistakes the filmmakers submarine for competition and begins...
Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017
Galleries
These wedding photobombs are so good, the bride and groom...
Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Most wedding days go by so fast for the bride and groom. Luckily...
The cop who loves being filmed
Must Watch
What’s the fine for being entertained?
Five women accuse comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Showbiz
Comedian Louis C.K. has become the latest celebrity accused of...

46166