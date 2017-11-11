Payette attends ceremony

Photo: The Canadian Press For Julie Payette, today marks the first Remembrance Day service she attends since becoming Governor General and Canada's commander-in-chief.

A crowd of hundreds gathered under a clear sky in the biting cold in Ottawa this morning for a Remembrance Day service at the National War Memorial.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, in her first Remembrance Day since becoming commander-in-chief of Canada's armed forces, laid the first wreath at the event.

Canadians are pausing across the country — and around the world — to reflect on the sacrifices made in past and present conflicts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not attend this year's national service, instead taking part in a ceremony of remembrance in Vietnam, where he's attending the APEC leaders summit.

He marked the day by reciting a poem and singing the national anthem alongside Canadian military personnel.

Later, Payette will host a luncheon in honour of this year's national Silver Cross Mother, Diana Abel, who lost her son, Corporal Michael David Abel, while serving in Somalia in 1993.

Special attention is also being paid this year to several key battles from the First and Second World Wars, including the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, which ended on Nov. 10, 1917.

More than 4,000 Canadians were killed and 12,000 were wounded in Passchendaele, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as a symbol of the worst horrors of the First World War.

"Our soldiers fought an impossible fight with perseverance, valour, and commitment to a greater cause," Trudeau said in a statement issued Friday.

"Nine Canadians would earn the Victoria Cross for their bravery. Yet the battle came at a devastating cost."

In Danang on Saturday, Trudeau joined nearly 100 people in a hotel conference room for a ceremony that began about an hour after his closing news conference at the APEC summit.

He recited the French poem, "Le dormeur du val," and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland read "In Flanders Fields." A bugler then played "Last Post" and the room sang the national anthem.

This year also marked a century since the April 1917 Battle of Vimy Ridge, which saw nearly 3,600 Canadians killed and more than 7,000 wounded, and 75 years since the Dieppe Raid of the Second World War.

Several Howitzer cannons will send thunderous echoes across the capital today as members of the 30th Field Artillery Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery, fire several gun salutes as part of Remembrance Day ceremonies.