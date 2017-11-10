NAFTA 'not No.1 priority'

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump, accompanied by Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on February 16, 2017. A U.S. lawmaker dropped a remark this week that illustrated how NAFTA is not the No. 1 economic priority in Washington these days, obscured by another paramount prerogative. That issue is tax cuts. As America's neighbours wonder whether the U.S. Congress might take a strong public stand against the cancellation of the three-country, free-trade agreement, a candid crack from Chris Collins made clear another economic file is causing cold sweats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci

The Republican admitted he's under pressure from his political donors to pass a massive tax-cut package, which would reduce rates on corporations and most Americans and give the wealthiest especially huge benefits by ending the estate tax.

"My donors are basically saying, 'Get it done or don't ever call me again'," said the New York congressman, an early Donald Trump supporter.

That comment drew scorn from opponents as evidence that Republican priorities lie in catering to their rich political patrons. But it also underscored something that is apparent to the save-NAFTA crowd: right now, Congress's attention lies elsewhere.

A visiting Canadian delegation noticed it.

''In every conversation we had with people, they made very clear there's a lot of other files on the table that are important," said MP Bob Nault, who led a Washington visit by the Commons foreign affairs committee. "Tax reform is a big issue — that was clear.''

It was the same with Washington's business lobby. Nault said it clearly supports NAFTA but is wary of rocking the boat: ''There's another issue the business community likes about Trump — the tax reform. (Their attitude is), 'We sort of don't want to bite the hand that feeds us'."