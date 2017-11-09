White poppies not a hit

Photo: The Canadian Press

More than five years after the white poppy campaign sparked a rancorous debate about how Canadians should reflect on Remembrance Day, the anti-war movement is still stinging from its ugly standoff with the Royal Canadian Legion.

Organizers behind the low-key campaign, which promotes peace and remembers civilian casualties of war, admit the legion's opposition has undermined the popularity of the white poppy, with only 1,200 of the pale, homemade flowers distributed last year in advance of Remembrance Day.

"Unfortunately, the legion's negativity — turning it into an either/or — has done a lot of damage in terms of discouraging people," says author and peace activist Heather Menzies.

"In terms of message control, they have succeeded in communicating: 'If you wear the white poppy, it means that you are not honouring the war dead.'"

A spokeswoman for the legion's Dominion Command in Ottawa said the organization, which represents 275,000 veterans and distributes millions of red poppies every November, would not comment on the white poppy movement.

In the past, the legion has called the white flowers — some with the word "peace" appearing in the centre — an insult to veterans and a possible copyright violation because the legion owns the trademark on the poppy.

In 2010, the legion threatened to launch a lawsuit to stop the alternative poppy drive.

In February 2011, the advocacy group Canadian Voice of Women for Peace met with the legion's leadership to seek a compromise, but the veterans weren't interested, Menzies says.

"I thought we had made some progress in shifting the paradigm on what would be the focus of Remembrance Day," says Menzies, whose great uncle was the victim of a gas attack during the First World War, and whose father was wounded by shrapnel while fighting in France and Holland during the Second World War.

"That would mean honouring the dead but also lamenting war because it is so destructive ... I thought they heard us that day ... (But) they just kept reiterating, 'We want to defend our brand,' which is the red poppy."