48004
47753

Canada  

Significant bust nabs 9

The RCMP say they've made some arrests and are looking for other suspects in a major weapons and drugs bust in the Toronto area that has links to organized crime in the United States.

Authorities say they made a string of arrests involving weapons, money laundering, illegal gaming and trafficking of tobacco and drugs, including fentanyl.

Police say those arrested are from various communities in the Toronto and Hamilton area and all have alleged ties to organized crime.

The four-year investigation, called Project Otremens, involved the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, the FBI, and the municipal police forces of Toronto and Halton and Peel Regions.

RCMP Supt. Chris Leather says authorities seized six kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, one kilogram of heroin, more than 20 kilograms of cocaine, more than 250,000 tablets of control substances, including methamphetamine, about three million cigarettes and several gaming machines.

Police say nine people have been arrested and several others are wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

