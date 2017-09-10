PM thanks firefighters

Photo: Madison Erhardt Prime Minister Trudeau met with firefighters in Kelowna last week.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was having his photo taken with firefighters in the Okanagan.

This week, he is thanking firefighters across the country for their efforts in keeping people safe.

“Today, on the first annual Firefighters’ National Memorial Day, we take a moment to remember those who have answered their last alarm,” Trudeau said in a statement released by his office. “We solemnly honour Canada’s more than 1,300 firefighters who have died in the line of duty since the first recorded fatality in 1848, including the 13 who have died this year.”

In particular, Trudeau offered his sincere gratitute to firefighters tacking the this year's wildfires across British Columbia and of those who tackled last year's massive blaze in Fort McMurray.

“There can be no greater gesture than to put oneself in harm’s way to save the life of another. We must never forget the enormous risks our firefighters face to keep us safe, or the sacrifices they and their families are called upon to make....Firefighting is fraught with danger, and that includes emotional and mental stress. We recognize the toll this work takes on the lives of firefighters and those close to them."

The prime minister said this year's federal budget included $80 million to be spent over five years for establishment of a grant program to support the families of all public safety officers – firefighters, police and paramedics – who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep Canadians safe.

“Working collaboratively with provinces, territories, first responders, and other key stakeholders, we are also developing a coordinated national action plan to address post-traumatic stress disorder and other occupational stress injuries, in support of public safety officers.”

And, from now on, the Canadian flag on the Peace Tower at the Parliament buildings in Ottawa and all federal buildings will fly at half-mast, from sunrise to sunset, on the second Sunday in September to honour the service and sacrifice of the nation's firefighters.