PQ members endorse Lisee

Parti Quebecois members have resoundingly endorsed the leadership of Jean-Francois Lisee in a confidence vote.

Lisee received 92.8 per cent support from the sovereigntist party's membership in a vote at a party convention in Montreal.

The vote is a boost for Lisee, who has said he will forgo any independence referendum in a first Parti Quebecois mandate if he wins next year's provincial election.

Earlier on Saturday, party delegates proposed a resolution that would gradually cut funding to English junior colleges.

The resolution, which could be adopted Sunday, proposes slowly aligning the schools' funding with the size of the anglophone population, despite the fact that many francophone and allophone students choose to attend.

The party, however, rejected the idea of extending the province's Bill 101 language law beyond the secondary school level in order to bar non-anglophones from enrolling in English college.

