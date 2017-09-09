45486
Canada  

Return of Ford Nation?

Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford says he will be running for mayor in the 2018 municipal election.

Ford made the announcement Friday night during his family's annual Ford Fest barbecue in Toronto, saying he is entering the next election to continue his late brother's legacy.

His last run for the position came in September 2014 when Rob Ford withdrew from the election after he was diagnosed with a tumour in his abdomen.

The former Toronto mayor — who earned international headlines in light of his admitted crack cocaine use, alcohol abuse and lewd comments — died almost two years later.

Doug lost the 2014 election to Toronto's current mayor, John Tory.

In his announcement Friday, Doug says is No. 1 job as mayor would be to save Toronto taxpayers money.

44326