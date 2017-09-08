45162

Canada  

Snipers gather for shootout

- | Story: 206125

Some of the best military and police snipers from around the world are gathered at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown for the next few days to hone their skills and compete for bragging rights.

It's the 19th annual Canadian International Sniper Concentration, and teams from Canada, France, Australia, the Netherlands and the United States are taking part.

While most are military teams, there are also snipers from the Halifax Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Saint John Police Force.

Capt. John Bourgeois of the Canadian Forces says while the event is a competition, it's more of a chance to compare notes and improve skills.

The competition includes five-day patrols covering a 30-kilometre cross-country course where the competitors will face a variety of situations and targets.

The event comes just three months after a Canadian Forces sniper set a record in Iraq for the longest confirmed kill at 3.5 km.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
44869
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
45285
44262
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44262


Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough

Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins his first Masters.
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017
Galleries
We’ve got some fresh fails teed up!
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trying is half the battle…

44326