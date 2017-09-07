Chiefs call for emergency

Photo: Twitter

Indigenous leaders called on the Manitoba government Thursday to declare a state of emergency and free up more hotel rooms for people who have fled northern forest fires.

Chief Dino Flett of Garden Hill First Nation said evacuees living in close quarters in emergency shelters in Winnipeg — sleeping in rows of cots — have been getting sick while waiting for hotel space.

"I'm just trying to take care of my people and right now these shelters are not helping," Flett said as he and others prepared for a protest march to the Manitoba legislature.

"There's still children in the shelters and ... they're catching colds. They're getting sick. They're not getting any better."

A reported mumps outbreak at one shelter Thursday prompted the Canadian Football League Winnipeg Blue Bombers to postpone a planned visit by some evacuees to the team's stadium.

"We are incredibly disappointed we cannot host the evacuees who have been displaced from their homes," the team said in a statement.

"However, the safety of guests, fans and players is the top priority of the Winnipeg football club when hosting events at the stadium."

More than 4,000 people were forced to leave their homes last week in three aboriginal communities — Garden Hill, Wasagamack and St. Theresa Point — when they were threatened by a large forest fire 500 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Almost half of the evacuees were put up initially in two large shelters inside a soccer facility and at the Winnipeg Convention Centre.