45162

Canada  

Chiefs call for emergency

- | Story: 206078

Indigenous leaders called on the Manitoba government Thursday to declare a state of emergency and free up more hotel rooms for people who have fled northern forest fires.

Chief Dino Flett of Garden Hill First Nation said evacuees living in close quarters in emergency shelters in Winnipeg — sleeping in rows of cots — have been getting sick while waiting for hotel space.

"I'm just trying to take care of my people and right now these shelters are not helping," Flett said as he and others prepared for a protest march to the Manitoba legislature.

"There's still children in the shelters and ... they're catching colds. They're getting sick. They're not getting any better."

A reported mumps outbreak at one shelter Thursday prompted the Canadian Football League Winnipeg Blue Bombers to postpone a planned visit by some evacuees to the team's stadium.

"We are incredibly disappointed we cannot host the evacuees who have been displaced from their homes," the team said in a statement.

"However, the safety of guests, fans and players is the top priority of the Winnipeg football club when hosting events at the stadium."

More than 4,000 people were forced to leave their homes last week in three aboriginal communities — Garden Hill, Wasagamack and St. Theresa Point — when they were threatened by a large forest fire 500 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Almost half of the evacuees were put up initially in two large shelters inside a soccer facility and at the Winnipeg Convention Centre.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
44946
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40637
45473
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45449


Kids are fun, but not always for their parents

Galleries
Kids are a lot more fun when they’re not actually yours.
Kids are fun, but not always for their parents
Galleries
The best part about kids is handing them back to their parents!
Hilarious opening to a stand up set
Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!