Ontario beats deficit target

Photo: Twitter Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa

The Ontario government posted a $991-million deficit last year — and said Thursday it had beat its 2016 projections by $3.3 billion.

But the province's auditor general says the Liberal government is "significantly understating" its deficit, which she pegs at $1.4 billion.

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Treasury Board President Liz Sandals made the announcement Thursday as they released the province's 2016-2017 public accounts.

The government attributes the results to billions of increased revenue, a cut in program spending, and smaller interest costs to service the province's debt.

In 2016, Ontario's auditor general Bonnie Lysyk questioned the province's decision to include a pair of public pensions — the Ontario Public Service Employee's Union Pension Plan and the Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan — as assets on its balance sheet. As a result, she has offered a "qualified" opinion on the financial statements two years in a row.

Sandals maintains the government is following established accounting practices and people don't care about the ongoing squabble.

"The public wants to know, are you managing your deficit?" she said. "Is your deficit getting smaller? Are you going to balance the budget this year? Quite frankly, I don't think the public is terribly hung up on accounting disagreements."

Sousa says the province will balance its budget ahead of next spring's provincial election.