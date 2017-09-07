Canada  

One dead in plane crash

RCMP say one person has been killed in a plane crash near a small airport north of Winnipeg.

Police say they were called to the crash site near St. Andrews Airport about 4:30 a.m.

Pictures from reporters at the scene show the shattered wreckage of a small plane strewn across a road.

Highway 8, which leads from Winnipeg north to Gimli, is closed in both directions.

Police say there are no indications anyone else was on board.

A spokesman with STARS air ambulance says one of its helicopters was initially dispatched to the crash site, but did not land because it was not medically required.

The St. Andrews Airport is a small, not-for-profit, community-owned airport just north of Winnipeg city limits.

On its website, it says it is a certified pilot training facility and is home to two companies that train pilots.

It also lists several charter companies as its tenants.

