44110

Canada  

'No memory of crash'

- | Story: 205927

A former member of Alberta's newest political party says he can't remember hitting anything with his pickup truck or hearing a loud crash.

Derek Fildebrandt told provincial court in Edmonton that he doesn't remember using his truck the day he is accused of hitting a van in his condo's parking lot.

Court also heard the van's owner was sitting on her balcony, heard a crash and saw Fildebrandt's truck drive away.

Police charged Fildebrandt in 2016 with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to notify the owner of a damaged vehicle. The judge is to render his verdict on the charges Dec. 18.

Fildebrandt resigned from the United Conservative Party caucus last month after growing controversy over the traffic charges, his legislature expense claims and his admission that he rented out his taxpayer-subsidized apartment.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
44598
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
44637
45798
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45727


Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?

Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is, what the kids would say, lit?
The sound of Australia
Must Watch
Seems about right.

41629