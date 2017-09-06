44110
Obama to speak in T.O.

Former United States President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak in Toronto at the end of September.

Canada 2020, an Ottawa-based think tank that is hosting the event, says Obama will speak over lunch on Sept. 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The organization says Obama will give a speech followed by a moderated discussion on a wide range of topics.

In June, Obama spoke in Montreal about the lack of leadership in his country and lamented the United States' decision to pull out of the Paris climate change accord.

After the event, Obama ate dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a west-end eatery.

Canada 2020 says it expects thousands to attend the event with tickets going on sale at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

44658