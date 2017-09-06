Scheer set to rally Tories

Photo: Wayne Moore Tory leader Andrew Scheer with MP Dan Albas during recent visit to Kelowna.

A selfie with a camel. Snapshots of cherub-cheeked children looking on in awe at some summertime marvel. Photo captions paying tribute to the support of his spouse.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's summer on social media? Nope: think Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Make no mistake, the Conservatives are hoping to beat Trudeau come the 2019 election, and if there's one thing they're conceding it's that doing so requires being a little more like him. To a point, anyway.

"I'm not going to try and get even flashier socks than he has to make an impression on social media," Scheer joked in an interview.

But what Scheer is aiming for when Parliament resumes in a couple weeks is to lay the groundwork to convince Canadians that he can provide an alternative.

"I think at the end of the day, if voters don't see the substance and the merit of the policies you're advocating, it won't matter what you do on social media," he said.

Scheer's spent the summer crossing the country as an introductory tour following his squeaker of a victory in the party's leadership race last May.

It was a way to gather fodder for the Conservative strategy machine that gears up in earnest in Winnipeg on Wednesday with a multi-day meeting of Conservative members of Parliament, senators and staff.