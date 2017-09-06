Transat to airlift vacationers

Photo: The Canadian Press

Air Transat has launched an airlift to get all its travellers out of the Dominican Republic ahead of the arrival of hurricane Irma.

The Montreal-based airline said late Tuesday it was sending 10 aircraft to the Caribbean nation — seven to Punta Cana, two to Puerto Plata and one to Samana.

Air Transat said all aircraft were expected to arrive in the Dominican Republic by Wednesday morning and that passengers should be back in Canada by afternoon or early evening.

The holiday travel airline did not say how many of its travellers would board the flights back to Canada.

Air Transat also said its scheduled flights on Thursday to Punta Cana departing from Toronto and Montreal have been cancelled.

The airline said it would contact affected customers and offer them travel at a later date, travel to another destination subject to conditions, or cancellation with a full refund excluding travel insurance costs.

Irma, considered the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, was bearing down on the northeast Caribbean, following a path predicted to then rake Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida.