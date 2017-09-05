Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks to media during a press conference in Vancouver, Tuesday.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says income-tax reforms are needed because small business owners have an unfair advantage that could create two classes of Canadians for tax rates and retirement income.

He said the current system means business owners who incorporate their companies pay lower taxes while a second class of citizens ends up with a higher tax bill.

Proposed changes introduced in July would do away with "inappropriate" tax planning methods and deal with unintended consequences benefiting the "privileged few" whose numbers have grown significantly, Morneau said.

"We've had a 300-per-cent increase in the incorporation of professionals in the last 15 years," Morneau told reporters after meeting with small business owners in Vancouver as part of cross-Canada consultations.

Small business owners in Canada pay the lowest income tax of all G7 countries and that provides investment opportunities to fuel job creation, but loopholes in the current tax system aren't sustainable, Morneau said.

Incentives such as "income sprinkling" unfairly allow business owners to reduce taxes by shifting some of their earnings to family members who don't have to work in the company, he said.

"Now we have a situation where a single woman who has two children, aged 12 and 14, and has the same amount of income as a married woman who has children who are 19 and 20 can find herself in a higher tax rate. So we see no reason why that should be so."

But entrepreneurs say current incentives allow them to take on the risks of opening their own companies and, unlike salaried and public-sector employees, they don't have a guaranteed pension or employment insurance.

Morneau said so-called passive investment income rules that allow a small business to build up a fund are unfair because that's being used as a retirement-planning vehicle to defer tax on significant amounts of cash while others must abide by the limits of registered retired savings plans.

"If small businesses want to leave money in their business to potentially invest in the future of their business we understand and encourage that," he said. "We just want to ensure that there's no situation where they have a much, much better retirement income as a result of tax planning not available to other Canadians."