Canada  

Ban Montreal caleches?

Animal-welfare groups have renewed their calls for a ban on horse-drawn carriages in Montreal after another horse collapsed in the street over the long weekend.

The animal was found lying on its side Monday in front of a square in Old Montreal that is popular with tourists.

Witnesses say the horse was able to get back on its feet after about 10 minutes.

The City of Montreal recently adopted new rules to protect the welfare of horses working in the city's caleche industry.

Last year, Mayor Denis Coderre tried to place a one-year moratorium on the popular tourist draw after several accidents involving caleche horses were caught on camera.

That decision was later reversed after a judge ruled the carriages should be allowed to continue operating.

But Mirella Colalillo, a spokeswoman for a group opposed to caleche horses, said Tuesday the animal that collapsed should not even have been working.

"We've seen her pulling carriages loaded with people all summer, and she's very skinny," said Colalillo of the Anti-Caleche Defense Coalition. "She's an old horse that needs to be retired."

A city official said in an email that the horse was 15 years old and had no previous problems with her health. A veterinarian said the animal was overweight in 2016, but the problem was corrected this year and she was in good health.

Coderre told reporters Tuesday he's asked for a report into the incident, stressing he didn't think the heat had anything to do with the collapse.

