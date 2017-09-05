Negotiate your grades

Photo: Getty Images

A new pilot project at a high school in Ontario will see Grade 9 students negotiating their end-of-semester grades with their teacher, an idea some experts say will help keep the focus on learning.

The students, enrolled in four courses at Mayfield Secondary School in Caledon, Ont., will receive feedback from their teacher throughout the semester, but not grades. At the end of the term, they'll sit down with the teacher and evaluate their course work and will, ideally, come to an agreement on an appropriate final grade.

"It'll be a negotiation process where they have a conversation about the learning, and the student can articulate exactly what they've learned and how they've grown as a learner," said school principal James Kardash. "And when we can get to that, we're starting to make inroads on what education should really be about."

Experts have had mixed reactions to the idea.

Colleen Willard-Holt, dean of the faculty of education at Wilfrid Laurier University, thinks grades carry a lot of weight, and sometimes they're overrated.

"It can work quite well for students to engage in a dialogue with their teacher and talk about what they have learned and what kinds of things they can show that demonstrate their learning," she said in an interview.

"That dialogue then, is another chance for them to engage in the learning process itself, because they're learning to advocate for themselves, they're learning to articulate the learning that has taken place within themselves."

Some of the teachers have been skeptical too, Kardash noted, adding that they've slowly been coming around to the idea.

"I think a few of them thought that maybe I hit my head playing football a few too many times," said Kardash, a former Toronto Argonauts player. But by the start of this school year, after a few professional development sessions, he estimated that about a fifth of the school's teachers are in favour of the change.

"I've actually had some experience in having students talk about their grades with me, and for the most part, I find that they're pretty tough on themselves," said Willard-Holt.