Sinkhole swallowing home

Photo: The Canadian Press

The ground fell out from under Heather Strickey's feet this weekend when her family's "dream home" in a well-kept Nova Scotia neighbourhood started being swallowed by a sinkhole.

Municipal authorities in Falmouth, about 70 kilometres from Halifax, said the family of four will not be able to retrieve their remaining possessions before the two-storey house is demolished, taking 10 years of memories with it.

Strickey, who works at a local private school, and her 16-year-old daughter were inside the house early Sunday morning when they awoke to the sounds of what they believed to be an intruder.

"The sounds were like someone pulling something along the floor, or maybe taking things off the walls," said Strickey.

She called 911, thinking an intruder was in the house, and then the power went out and she heard crashing sounds.

"What I didn't realize is that (three or four metres) from where we're going down the staircase, there's no floor anymore. There's a gaping hole and I could see my furniture sliding in.

"It looks like someone pressed down with a very mighty hand into the middle of your house and pushed it into the ground."

After they fled, firefighters retrieved passports, photo albums and other irreplaceable mementoes.

Strickey said the municipality is recommending the house be torn down, but she wants to hear from her insurance company and hopefully save as many belongings as possible.