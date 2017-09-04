Afraid to go in the water

44110
Nova Scotia may be known as Canada's Ocean Playground, but the moniker hardly applies to Halifax harbour.

Almost 10 years after the city spent $333 million to clean up its massive, infamously polluted harbour, the two public beaches near its downtown remain strangely quiet — even on hot, sunny days.

Despite monitoring that shows the crystal-clear saltwater is fit to swim in, the city decided this year not to post lifeguards at the Black Rock and Dingle beaches, saying there were so few swimmers last year it didn't make sense to hire rescuers.

"There hasn't been an appetite for swimming," says city spokesman Nick Ritcey.

Anika Riopel, a 28-year-old student of environmental sustainability at Dalhousie University, says the problem is that Haligonians won't let go of their ugly memories of what the harbour used to be like.

Local residents and businesses dumped raw sewage into the harbour for more than 250 years.

Before three wastewater treatment plants started operating in 2008, the harbour was continually fouled by 180 million litres of sewage every day. That's enough to fill 72 Olympic-size swimming pools, topped with an icky assortment of brown "floatables," condoms and tampon applicators.

"We spent millions cleaning up our harbour and the data now show the harbour is clean, but the perception continues to be what the harbour was 10 years ago," says Riopel.

"This is not just about swimming. It's about changing our relationship with the harbour."

Riopel has a bold vision for what the harbour could look like for swimmers. She started a campaign three weeks ago simply called "Jump In."

