Big wave of byelections

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard

Death, palace intrigue and allegations of lies and corruption are at the centre of the highest number of Quebec byelections in more than 30 years.

The Oct. 2 byelection in the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hebert will be the 15th in the province since Philippe Couillard's Liberals formed a majority government in April 2014.

At roughly $500,000 a pop, byelections this legislative session will cost Quebec around $8 million, according to the province's elections commission.

The most high-profile resignation came in May 2016, roughly 24 hours after a cryptic television interview involving Julie Snyder, the ex-partner of then-Parti Quebecois leader Pierre Karl Peladeau.

Peladeau resigned the following day, saying he was choosing his family over politics. He'd been leader for a year.

Weeks later, PQ house leader Bernard Drainville resigned and soon after began co-hosting a popular Quebec City radio show, leading pundits to speculate his political career was hitched to Peladeau's and sank as a result of him leaving.

Drainville had replaced Stephane Bedard, who quit office shortly after Peladeau demoted him during a turbulent time for the party in 2015.

The Liberals haven't had it any easier.

Sam Hamad left cabinet in April 2016 after he was connected to a former Liberal fundraiser facing corruption-related criminal charges. The fundraiser, Marc-Yvan Cote, is awaiting trial along with various co-accused, including ex-deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau.

Former cabinet minister Jacques Daoust resigned in 2016 after perceived wrongdoing involving the controversial sale of Rona Inc. to U.S. hardware retailer Lowe's.

Daoust died last month. Additionally, a byelection was held after the death of Sylvie Roy, who was sitting as an Independent member of the legislature.