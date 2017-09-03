C-Train cop overcome

44110
Calgary Transit says one of its peace officers was hospitalized after possibly being exposed to drugs during an incident in a light rail station.

The agency says two officers responded to a call to check on a person's welfare at the Whitehorn LRT station on Sunday morning, and found a person in an elevator inhaling something off of a piece of foil.

When the person stepped out of the elevator, one officer appeared to be affected by the substance, making him ill and he eventually passed out.

His partner assisted him until police and EMS arrived.

Calgary Transit says it's unclear what substance made the officer ill.

He was administered the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, which seemed to work, and the officer was released from hospital later Sunday.

Police say they arrested one suspect after the incident but there's no word yet on charges.

The Alberta Paramedics Association says on its website that another first responder suffered a potential drug exposure in Calgary, although the website doesn't say when the incident happened.

The website says a fund that helps paramedics who suddenly fall ill or are injured is accepting donations this week for "Ryan B." who it says suffered a near-fatal medical emergency as a result of a drug exposure.

It says the paramedic is "critically ill after a toxic exposure while on a call."

