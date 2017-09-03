NAFTA olive branch

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP Erin O'Toole

Attack mode, says the Conservative Party's new foreign affairs critic, will not be the opposition's first instinct when dealing with the Liberal government's renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says his party is willing to offer non-partisan support to the Liberal government during the continuing NAFTA renegotiation, which entered its second round this weekend in Mexico City.

But only as long as the Liberals keep the focus on job creation, securing market access and levelling a playing field that he says has given Mexican labour an unfair advantage.

O'Toole said the Tories have no time for the "virtue signalling" on gender, Indigenous and environmental issues that the government has also raised as bargaining priorities.

If the government takes those priorities too far, O'Toole said he will lead the Conservatives back into political battle.

"For me, I don't always lead with the attack if I don't need to. I'm very capable and very effective at the attack if it comes to that," O'Toole said in an interview.

It's a position that's been crafted in discussions O'Toole said he has had with his new leader, Andrew Scheer.

"There is a lot of goodwill for us to work on it," said O'Toole.

Trade is the Conservative legacy — the original free trade deal with the U.S., NAFTA, the Canada-EU pact, were all instigated by Conservative governments, but finalized by Liberal governments.

"We want it to be a positive. We know how critical it can be to jobs in our economy."