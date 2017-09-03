Islands face climate change

Photo: The Canadian Press Bonaventure Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The windswept archipelago of Iles-de-la-Madeleine used to spend most of every winter firmly encased in the ice of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, protected from the worst effects of winter storms.

But, warmer temperatures in recent years mean the surrounding waters are more often ice-free, leaving the eastern Quebec island chain at the mercy of battering waves that eat away at the coastline and put vital infrastructure at risk.

"When I was young and came home to the islands for Christmas, as of January the islands were surrounded, we were trapped in the ice," Serge Bourgeois, planning director in Iles-de-la-Madeleine, said. "Now, the difference is so palpable that we're more likely to remember winters when there is ice than those when there isn't."

The town has recently had to move observation sites and a bicycle path away from the receding coast, and is facing the prospect of costlier adjustments in the next five years as the erosion creeps closer to more crucial infrastructure, according to Bourgeois.

Other towns along the gulf and the St. Lawrence River are facing similar issues, as warming temperatures accelerate the age-old processes of erosion and flooding, according to Guillaume Marie, a geography professor and erosion specialist at the Universite du Quebec in Rimouski.

"While we're not seeing an increase in the number of storms in the St. Lawrence River and gulf, we're seeing an increase in the number of storms that have an impact on the coast, which show there are fewer ice floes to protect them," he said in a phone interview.