42177

Canada  

Islands face climate change

- | Story: 205714

The windswept archipelago of Iles-de-la-Madeleine used to spend most of every winter firmly encased in the ice of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, protected from the worst effects of winter storms.

But, warmer temperatures in recent years mean the surrounding waters are more often ice-free, leaving the eastern Quebec island chain at the mercy of battering waves that eat away at the coastline and put vital infrastructure at risk.

"When I was young and came home to the islands for Christmas, as of January the islands were surrounded, we were trapped in the ice," Serge Bourgeois, planning director in Iles-de-la-Madeleine, said. "Now, the difference is so palpable that we're more likely to remember winters when there is ice than those when there isn't."

The town has recently had to move observation sites and a bicycle path away from the receding coast, and is facing the prospect of costlier adjustments in the next five years as the erosion creeps closer to more crucial infrastructure, according to Bourgeois.

Other towns along the gulf and the St. Lawrence River are facing similar issues, as warming temperatures accelerate the age-old processes of erosion and flooding, according to Guillaume Marie, a geography professor and erosion specialist at the Universite du Quebec in Rimouski.

"While we're not seeing an increase in the number of storms in the St. Lawrence River and gulf, we're seeing an increase in the number of storms that have an impact on the coast, which show there are fewer ice floes to protect them," he said in a phone interview.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
44869
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
44869
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43738


The tube can fly, but everyone else cannot.

Must Watch
Last stop! Everyone off the tube!
Daily Dose – September 3, 2017
Daily Dose
Still lots of long weekend left!
Daily Dose – September 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Be sure to have beverage in hand while viewing.
Lorde’s new track inspired by tearful reaction to Rihanna song
Music
Lorde’s new song Liability was inspired by the...
Only in Texas does the National Guard get bailed out by a bunch of rednecks with lifted trucks
Must Watch
This is in every sense the most American thing you’ll ever...

45653