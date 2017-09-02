42177

Canada  

Rainbow Railroad rescue

The 'Rainbow Railroad' has saved more than 30 people from persecution.

The charity partnered with the Canadian government to help dozens of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender refugees escape persecution in Russia’s Chechnya republic.

According to Kimalhi Powell, executive director of Rainbow Railroad, Chechen forces were abducting, torturing and murdering gay men.

Powell says the charity worked with the Russian LGBT Network to establish safe houses for 37 people looking to escape the country.

The group then worked with the Canadian government to secure emergency visas.

So far, 31 people have arrived in Canada.

Rainbow Railroad says it has helped more than 140 persecuted individuals escape to safe countries in 2017.According to a 2017 report by ILGA, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, 72 countries still criminalize homosexuality.

In some countries, such as Iran, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, and Yemen, homosexuality is punishable by the death penalty.

