No-show in baby fire case

Photo: CTV Jessica Tammerand

One of two Edmonton teens charged in a fatal fire that killed a five-month old baby did not appear in court as scheduled.

Bronson Woycenko, who is 19, made his appearance in court this morning via CCTV.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29 on charges of second-degree murder, arson, disregard for human life and mischief.

Baby Hunter Brown died, his mother was seriously injured and six others escaped from the home in southeast Edmonton on Aug. 22.

Jessica Tammerand, who is 18, is also facing charges of arson, disregard for human life, and mischief under $5,000.

She was also supposed to appear in court, but did not, so an arrest warrant was to be issued.