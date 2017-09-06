Millennials glued to phones

Photo: The Canadian Press

Have you ever used your smartphone while on the toilet? What about at the dinner table? Have you broken up with someone with a text message?

If so, you’re likely part of the millennial generation, and according to new research, you’re probably much more accepting of when, where and how people use their phones.

In the age of mobile, social norms are shifting to accommodate the ever-present cellphone, and the importance the younger generation puts on it.

A survey of Canadians aged 18-65 found people born between 1983 and 2000 rely heavily on their phones to maintain their sex lives, social circles and access much of their entertainment.

The survey, conducted by cellphone carrier Fido, found millennials are five times more likely to rely on their phone to maintain their sex lives, while 73 per cent use their phone as one of their primary social tools (that contrasts with 32 per cent from older generations).

More than a quarter of them think it’s OK to be on their phone while in bed with their significant other, and they are twice as likely to use their phone in the bathroom, at the dinner table or in a meeting, compared to older generations.

Twenty-eight per cent of millennials also said they look at their phone before getting out of bed, talking to their partners, brushing their teeth or eating. Only 11 per cent of non-millennials had the same habits.