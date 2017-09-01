Fatal shooting at mall

Photo: CTV

A young man killed in a northwest Toronto mall was chased into the centre and shot dead amid a throng of shoppers, police said Friday as they searched for as many as four people in connection with the incident.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said the incident at the Sheridan Mall took place Thursday evening both in the mall parking lot and in the shopping centre itself amid pedestrians and shoppers, though no one else was injured.

Carbone said the incident began around 6:30 p.m. when 22-year-old Jovane Clarke drove to the mall and parked at the south side of the lot.

Four people allegedly approached him in the parking lot and at least two of them are believed to have opened fire, Carbone said, adding that it appears as though Clarke was targeted.

Clarke ran toward one of the mall entrances with at least two suspects in pursuit, Carbone said, adding that the confrontation then spilled into the shopping centre.

He said one of the suspects allegedly followed Clarke inside and fired several shots, at least one of which was fatal.

Clarke was found lying on the floor inside the centre with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carbone said police are currently searching for four men in their mid 20s who were wearing dark clothing at the time. He said the men may have fled the scene in a vehicle, but said those details are still under investigation as officers review surveillance videos from in the area.

Carbone said police are seeking witnesses to help with the ongoing investigation.

"The surveillance video will be helpful, however ... it's a rather busy mall in a very busy part of the city," he said. "Everyone knows that everyone has some kind of electronic device. I'm hoping that someone would have captured this incident."