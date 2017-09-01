44110

Canada  

Fatal shooting at mall

- | Story: 205596

A young man killed in a northwest Toronto mall was chased into the centre and shot dead amid a throng of shoppers, police said Friday as they searched for as many as four people in connection with the incident.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said the incident at the Sheridan Mall took place Thursday evening both in the mall parking lot and in the shopping centre itself amid pedestrians and shoppers, though no one else was injured.

Carbone said the incident began around 6:30 p.m. when 22-year-old Jovane Clarke drove to the mall and parked at the south side of the lot.

Four people allegedly approached him in the parking lot and at least two of them are believed to have opened fire, Carbone said, adding that it appears as though Clarke was targeted.

Clarke ran toward one of the mall entrances with at least two suspects in pursuit, Carbone said, adding that the confrontation then spilled into the shopping centre.

He said one of the suspects allegedly followed Clarke inside and fired several shots, at least one of which was fatal.

Clarke was found lying on the floor inside the centre with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carbone said police are currently searching for four men in their mid 20s who were wearing dark clothing at the time. He said the men may have fled the scene in a vehicle, but said those details are still under investigation as officers review surveillance videos from in the area.

Carbone said police are seeking witnesses to help with the ongoing investigation.

"The surveillance video will be helpful, however ... it's a rather busy mall in a very busy part of the city," he said. "Everyone knows that everyone has some kind of electronic device. I'm hoping that someone would have captured this incident."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
44692
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
44946
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45406


Man films lightning that strikes 5 metres away, destroying his backyard

Must Watch
You’ve got to love how they wait 5 seconds after a million-billion volt explosion happened a few metres away from them to...
Kaley Cuoco: ‘I’m open to getting married again’
Showbiz
Kaley Cuoco is open to heading down the aisle for the second...
This entire family riding Segways through a big city feels… precarious
Must Watch
If you’re a fully grown adult, go ahead and be a nerd and...
Daily Dose – September 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Venture across today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – September 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Not even Chewie is safe from the cone of shame…

45100