43006
45583

Canada  

August snow in Labrador

- | Story: 205595

The final day of August felt more like winter along the Quebec-Labrador border — it snowed.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted photos of snow collecting along a highway in Labrador's southwest corner near the Quebec border on Thursday night.

The police force warned people to "slow down!" on the Trans-Labrador Highway because of slippery conditions.

The photographs inspired a mix of shock and resignation on social media, including one Newfoundland woman who insisted they must be "fake news."

The rain and snow mixture was to end at about lunchtime Friday, but temperatures in Labrador West were forecast to remain unseasonably cool — only about 5 degrees.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
44167
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
44869
45446
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45727


Man films lightning that strikes 5 metres away, destroying his backyard

Must Watch
You’ve got to love how they wait 5 seconds after a million-billion volt explosion happened a few metres away from them to...
Kaley Cuoco: ‘I’m open to getting married again’
Showbiz
Kaley Cuoco is open to heading down the aisle for the second...
This entire family riding Segways through a big city feels… precarious
Must Watch
If you’re a fully grown adult, go ahead and be a nerd and...
Daily Dose – September 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Venture across today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – September 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Not even Chewie is safe from the cone of shame…

45386